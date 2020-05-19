UMD Women’s Hockey Team Host First-Ever Virtual Camp

DULUTH, Minn. – There’s two types of people during a pandemic: those who focus on the negatives and those who will make the best out of a tough situation. The UMD women’s hockey team fits in the latter category.

The Bulldogs coaching staff is holding a Virtual Skills Camp, the first of its kind for the program. The camp includes ten 20-minute sessions with a focus on stick-handling. Assistant coach Ashleigh Brykaliuk says the camp hopes to keep kids active during a time of uncertainty.

“It’s a good time now to work on some of these skills that maybe you don’t as much when you’re always on the ice. It’s really breaking down some fine tune details that are really important to build a foundation on. And then get them in now and wrap them through the summer, however long that might be, until the ice opens up again,” Brykaliuk said.

The camp is open to both boys and girls. Those who sign up before Friday will be sent access to all videos to that point. But if you sign up later, you’ll get a bundle of ten sessions at once. For more information, click here.