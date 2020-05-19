UW-Superior’s CJ Pillath Earns All-American Honors

SUPERIOR, Wis. – UW-Superior’s CJ Pillath has earned indoor All-American honors from the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association in both weight throw and shot put.

Pillath qualified for the NCAA championships for both events, but they were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The honors are the first of Pillath’s career and the sixth and seventh in UWS men’s track and field history dating back to 1982.