2020 All Pints North Festival Canceled

The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild Board of Directors Released the Details Wednesday Morning

DULUTH, Minn. – Wednesday morning the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild (MNCBG) Board of Directors announced the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 All Pints North Festival scheduled for August 1, 2020, at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.

The decision comes amid many other summer cancellations due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The health and safety of craft beer fans, brewery staff, and the hundreds of volunteers, staff, and vendors of the festival remain our top priority,” said the Board of Directors.

The All Pints North beer festival brings roughly 4,500 craft beer fans and 120+ Minnesota breweries to the park each summer.

“We are very saddened that we will not be able to celebrate craft beer on the shores of Lake Superior this year. We believe this decision, though deeply disappointing, is the responsible action to take to keep our community safe,” said Lauren Bennett McGinty, Executive Director.

This festival is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the MNCBG, which is a Minnesota nonprofit association of more than 150 Minnesota craft brewery members.

All Pints North is one of the Minnesota craft beer industry’s most important events; the weekend also includes the industry’s annual Brewers Conference, MNCBG member meetings, special networking opportunities, and a full weekend of celebrating Minnesota craft beer.

To honor the event, the fans, and the craft brewing community, the MNCBG is developing a free online event for the weekend of August 1.

The MNCBG will transfer all purchased tickets for APN 2020 to the 2021 All Pints North festival.

The 2021 All Pints North festival will take place July 31, 2021, at Bayfront Festival Park.

Ticket holders do not have to take any action for this ticket transfer to take place.