67th Annual Heart of the North Spooner Rodeo Postponed

SPOONER, Wis. – The 67th Annual Heart of the North Spooner Rodeo is postponed until July 2021.

Spooner Rodeo officials made the announcement on their Facebook page Wednesday that the rodeo will now take place on July 8-10, 2021.

“This decision was not taken lightly as it has a huge impact on our community, businesses, rodeo personnel, contestants, fans, and many others. To ensure the safety of all and make sure the rodeo remains viable in future years, the committee voted on Monday, May 18th to postpone until next year,” the rodeo wrote on their Facebook page.

The committee said tickets purchased for the 2020 event will be honored for 2021.

Ticket holders will be sent tickets for 2021 or tickets will be placed at will call based on information provided for 2020 tickets orders.

Anyone with additional questions or concerns can email SpoonerRodeo@gmail.com or leave a message at the ticket office at 800-367-3306.