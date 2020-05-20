A New Documentary Tells The Stories of Lake Superior Surfers

The film is expected to premiere in November.

DULUTH, Minn – A new documentary highlighting surfers in Lake Superior is now being filmed up the North Shore.

The documentary titled Freshwater follows surfers hitting the waves in the freezing waters of Lake Superior.

The idea of the documentary came about after the director and his family witnessed the enjoyment these brave people got out of surfing on lake superior, after moving to Minnesota.

The director says after doing a little research, he noticed there wasn’t much documentation sharing the tale of Lake superior surfers.

“We felt there was a story that could be told there,” said Director Ian Planchon. “I think the bottom line is we are just trying to share people’s stories and their connection to lake superior. However, that resonates with the viewers is the goal.”

