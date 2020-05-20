AAR To Shut Down Airline Repair Base In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Aviation company AAR is leaving its aircraft maintenance base at the Duluth Airport.

It was not immediately known Wednesday how many jobs will be affected, but AAR employed more than 300 people at the Duluth facility with salaries ranging from $30,000 up to around $80,000 a year.

AAR has not spoken publicly yet on the reason behind the shut down in Duluth, but Duluth Airport Authority Executive Director Tom Werner released the following statement:

“The Duluth Airport Authority (DAA) is sad to hear the news of the closing of AAR. The loss of AAR will have a big impact on the aviation sector and this region as a whole. Our thoughts and support go out to the leadership and employees at AAR during this time. The DAA will continue to work hard to support our existing aviation partners and air service. We have a strong aviation sector and new infrastructure that will put us in a good position for when new opportunities arise.”

AAR came to Duluth in 2012. And just last July, the company signed a 20-year lease with the Duluth Economic Development Authority to continue operations out of the former Northwest Airlines maintenance base.