Canoeist Found Dead After Search on Tuscarora Lake

COOK CO., Minn. — Search and rescue crews have found the body of a missing 29-year-old man who went canoeing on Tuscarora Lake on Wednesday.

His identity is being withheld until his family is notified.

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, the canoe had capsized on the lake, with two others onboard who were able to swim to an island.

Emergency services were called to help find the third person.

The United States Forest Service Law Enforcement crew used a float plane to find the body of the missing man in the water.

“This certainly is not how we hoped the search would turnout, and a tough way to start the season just days after the stay-at-home order was lifted,” Sheriff Pat Eliasen said in a press release Wednesday. “Our hearts are with the two survivors and the deceased’s family. I also commend all of our emergency services who responded to this incident with swift actions and professionalism.”

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Cook County Search & Rescue, Minnesota DNR Conservation Officers, Gunflint Fire Department, United States Border Patrol, and United States Forest Service Law Enforcement all helped with rescue efforts.