City Of Cloquet to Give $300,000 to Local Businesses

CLOQUET, Minn.– With state and federal assistance programs already in place, the City of Cloquet is also stepping in to help local businesses during the pandemic.

Small businesses in Cloquet can now draw from a pool of $300,000 to help stay afloat. Those places can get up to $20,000 in relief from the fund. Businesses need to be under 30 employees that make less than two million in gross revenue per year.

“Small business comprises our main street and our highway corridors our restaurants are very important,” said Holly Hansen, Community Development Director for the City of Cloquet. “There’s been a lot of businesses that are prioritized to be shut down.”

The city will evaluate other businesses with who fall short of these requirements on a case by case basis.