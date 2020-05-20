Dan Dubois Named New Head Coach of Northland College Women’s Soccer Team

Dubois joins NC after a 13-year stint as the men's soccer head coach at Juniata College in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania.

ASHLAND, Wis. – Northland College has announced that Dan Dubois will be the new head coach of the Lumberjills women’s soccer team.

Dubois joins NC after a 13-year stint as the men’s soccer head coach at Juniata College in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania. He leaves their program as the all-time leader in both wins and win percentage. Dubois played collegiately at Southern Vermont College from 1997 to 2000.