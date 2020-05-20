Duluth Airshow Canceled Due to COVID-19 Concerns

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Airshow scheduled for July 2020 has been canceled.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning citing the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for the cancelation.

Duluth Airshow President Ryan Kern said, “The Duluth Airshow routinely draws upwards of 50,000 spectators over the weekend from across the Midwest. The Airshow places a high priority on the safety of its performers and spectators and believes a gathering the size and scale of our event creates an unnecessary and unpredictable risk for the community in 2020.”

The Duluth Airshow says the 2021 show will go on as planned and is scheduled for June 26-27.

It will feature the United States Navy Blue Angels and be presented by Essentia Health and AAR.

Tickets purchased for the 2020 airshow will be honored at the 2021 show, or ticket holders can request a refund. Information will be sent directly to ticket holders via email.

Duluth Airshow Special Events Coordinator Lindsay Kern said, “This is a difficult time for all, and we are so proud of the work happening throughout our community to ensure the safety and wellness of everyone. Although we are unable to gather this year as planned for another amazing airshow, the Duluth Airshow will be back in 2021 stronger than ever.”

For more information regarding tickets and other updates, you can visit https://duluthairshow.com/.