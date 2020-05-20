Gov. Walz Announces Phases for Slowly Reopening Restaurants, Bars, Salons

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced on Wednesday the next phases in his Stay Safe Plan which includes allowing limited restaurant dining and bars beginning June 1.

According to Gov. Walz, starting June 1 outdoor dining can begin with restaurants maintaining social distancing and seating no more than 50 patrons at a time.

Restaurants and bars will also be able to continue to offer takeout, curbside, and delivery services.

“Our restaurants and bars are an integral part of the social fabric of Minnesota, and it has been heartbreaking to see this pandemic wreak havoc on our hospitality industry,” said Governor Walz. “While the virus won’t yet allow for business as usual, let’s do what we do best after winter in Minnesota and head outside. Whether it’s a Jucy Lucy, a plate of tamales, or a walleye dinner, Minnesotans can support their local restaurant by enjoying a socially distanced meal outdoors.”

The governor also announced that salons and barbershops will be allowed to open June 1 at 25 percent occupancy.

In both industries, customers will be either strongly recommend or required to wear masks, make reservations, and adhere to social distancing requirements for the safety of themselves, customers, and employees.

“While all Minnesotans are eager to get a haircut, we owe an enormous debt of gratitude to our salons and barbershops that put their businesses on hold in order to allow the state time to prepare for COVID-19,” Governor Walz continued. “With the addition of safety measures like personal protective equipment and a limited number of people inside, it’s safe to say we’re not going back to normal. But we can cautiously turn the dial back as Minnesotans continue to do their part to stay safe. Make a reservation, wear a mask, wash your hands, and stay home if you’re feeling sick.”

Outdoor dining and limited salon occupancy are part of phase II of Governor Walz’s Stay Safe Plan. This phase will also include the opening of campgrounds and other recreational activities and will go into effect on June 1.

More information on the activities included in the various phases within the Stay Safe Plan can be found here.