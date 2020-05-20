Hayward Celebrates Main Street Reopening

HAYWARD, Wis. – Hayward celebrated its grand reopening today of its historic main street after months of construction.

Three months ago, the construction process began on Main Street and now, the community is celebrating their new street along with businesses reopening in the city.

“It’s a great time to open because with the COVID-19, of course the state of supreme court said we are opening, if you want, and what a better time to get it done cause we really need to jumpstart our local businesses,” said Charlie Munich, Mayor of Hayward.

The $1.8 million Main Street Construction Project included new sewer and water, curb, gutter, sidewalk and road pavement, and local business owners say the project is for the greater good.

“I think it’s going to bring in more people now that it’s updated. Glad it happened. It needed it. But through this struggle that everybody’s been going through, I think it’s gonna do really good,” said Sandra Alfaro, owner of Main Street Tacos.

They also say it’s about maintaining safety during this time.

“It’s good timing that it is gone done before all of this, for us on Main Street because the road is done, we’re barely opening up,” said Alfaro. “People can come to the restaurant and feel safe. They can come in with their mask. They don’t have to take it off.”

And according to visitors, Hayward is a great place to visit because the community treats you like you’ve lived there your whole life.

“Absolutely,” said William Woodington, a Twin Cities resident. “It’s just a welcoming atmosphere, friendly, good food, fun shops to shop in so definitely. I definitely recommend coming to Hayward.”

Hayward was recently voted as a top 25 Main Street in America.