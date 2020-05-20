Lark O’ the Lake Cafe Announces It Will Not Reopen

DULUTH, Minn. – Lark O’ the Lake announced on Tuesday that they will not be reopening their cafe this June.

In a Facebook post, the cafe wrote:

“After 5 years of operation, Lark O’ the Lake Cafe will not reopen this June 1st. We sincerely thank our customers for their patronage, all our past employees for their contributions to our success, and our community for the opportunity to creatively engage in historic preservation through entrepreneurship.

The Lark Cafe was a social enterprise dedicated to supporting the Duluth Aviation Institute. The cafe ownership will now focus on renewing the preservation and education goals of the Institute through other means.”