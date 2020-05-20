LIVE: Gov. Walz Provides Updates on Minnesota’s Response to COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota bars and restaurants will learn Wednesday afternoon when they might be able to reopen for sit-down service under restrictions meant to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Many eating establishments across Minnesota have been trying to stay alive with takeout and delivery service since Gov. Tim Walz ordered them to close in mid-March, putting tens of thousands of employees out of work. On Tuesday, Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove provided a preview of what the new conditions might look like.

Grove tweeted that there would be “phased plans” for bars, restaurants, and other “places of public accommodation” — a broad term the administration has used to includes theaters, sporting venues, museums, and other attractions.

Key public health factors important in reopening decisions include how close people are to each other, how long people are in proximity with each other, and whether people can effectively practice social distancing in that setting, Grove tweeted.