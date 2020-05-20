St. Louis County Partners With Area Fire Stations For A Mask Drive

Masks collected through this drive are being donated for use at living facilities.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. -Face masks are still in high demand as the Coronavirus Pandemic continues across the nation.

To help minimize the need, St. Louis County is partnering with area fire departments to collect masks.

Masks collected through this drive are being donated for use at living facilities such as long-term care housing and senior homes.

When Minnesota Governor Tim Walz implemented a statewide mask drive more than 200 masks were donated at the Hermantown fire department.

This time around, the fire department believes they could receive thousands.

“It’s a strong feeling. It’s a good emotional support knowing that the community is getting together and helping out everybody that they can, “said Hermantown Firefighter Steve Johnson.

Masks can be dropped off at designated fire halls in St. Louis County.

Below is a full list of fire hall drop-off locations:

Addresses for fire halls where masks can be donated:

Duluth Fire Department:

602 W 2nd Street

1106 Commonwealth Avenue

3501 Woodland Avenue

2627 W Superior Street

425 W College Street

1031 N 51st Avenue East

1419 Maple Grove Road

5830 Grand Avenue

Ely Fire Department:

209 E Chapman Street

Grand Lake Township Fire Department:

5297 Highway 53

Hermantown Fire Department:

5111 Maple Grove Road

4900 Morris Thomas Road

4494 Midway Road

Hibbing Fire Department:

2320 Brooklyn Drive

Lakewood Township Fire Department:

5772 Lakewood Road

Proctor Fire Department:

100 Pionk Drive

Virginia Fire Department:

115 4th Avenue N