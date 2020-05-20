UMD to See Reduction in Games Across All Division II Sports Next Season

In a survey of over 400 DII administrators, roughly 85% of them were in support of reducing games.

DULUTH, Minn. – Last week, UMD announced next season’s schedules for several sports, including football and volleyball. But now, plans have changed with a recent announcement from the NCAA.

The Division II Presidents Council has adjusted the minimum and maximum games for all sports in the 2020-2021 season. In a statement, the council says the results were partly based on a survey given to over 400 Division II administrators, including 23 from the NSIC, and roughly 85% of them were in support of reducing games.

Here’s the official statement from the NCAA and here’s a full breakdown for each sport.

UMD offered this statement: “UMD is a proud NCAA Division II member and is aware of the recent NCAA announcement. We are currently evaluating the impact for the upcoming year and look forward to getting back to competition this fall.”