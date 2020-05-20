United Way Creates Relief Fund for Carlton County Residents

CLOQUET, Minn.– For some, it can be hard to get groceries during the pandemic but one Carlton County organization is helping out.

The United Way of Carlton County has been using their relief fund to give people in the county gift cards to help get groceries and other cleaning and hygiene supplies.

They’ve raised almost $7,000 that’s helped feed 170 families in Carlton County. No requirements are necessary all you need to do is go to their website to apply.

“United Way is made for this. This is what we’ve been doing for 60 years,” said Ali Bilden Camps, Executive Director for United Way of Carlton County. “When disasters happen or when a health crisis or something happens we are so happy to be able to help in the community.”

United Way is also accepting donations for hand sanitizer. Those can be dropped off outside their office in Cloquet.