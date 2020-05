Youth Sports to Open June 1st with Gathering Restrictions

Gatherings must be limited to no more than 10.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Minnesota state officials provided an update on youth sports during Governor Tim Walz’s press conference on Wednesday.

Activities may resume on June 1st, but must follow guidelines from the Department of Health, which includes limiting gatherings to no more than 10 kids. Officials also say games are still not allowed to take place.