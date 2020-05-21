Costco Issues a Request for Bids for Duluth Project Months After Canceling Purchase Agreement

DULUTH, Minn. – According to recent reports, requests for bids on the previously halted Costco project in Duluth have been posted on the Builders Exchange website.

The Minnesota Builders Exchange General Manager Don O’Connor says bids for the project are needed by May 28. Construction on the site would begin May 1, 2021, and would be completed by November 1, 2o21.

Costco had previously planned to build a site near the intersection of Haines Road and West Arrowhead Road.

The Duluth Planning Commission previously approved that area for the build.

Costco had not yet confirmed plans to build at the site.

It was previously reported that a Costco in Duluth would employ around 200 people.