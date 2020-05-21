CSS Moves Graduate Teaching Program Completely Online

More than 100 students typically enroll in the graduate teaching program every year.

DULUTH, Minn. – The College of St. Scholastica is moving its teaching graduate program online permanently beginning in the fall.

The program is for people who already hold degrees in other areas of education and are looking to become a teacher.

Graduate students will participate in weekly virutal sessions.

The program was in the process of moving completely online before the pandemic as many of their graduate students participated in the program in many areas of the state including in rural areas.

CSS staff says considering the pandemic is still happening making this change is now more important than ever.

“We think a really wonderful way of preparing teachers for the future because we really don’t know what is going to happen in the fall,” said The School of Education Chair Chery Lucarelli. “We think this program is really going to help students and those schools.”

