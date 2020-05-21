Engwall Flowers Prepares Flower Baskets Ahead of Memorial Day

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The month of May is typically one of the busiest times of the year for most garden centers.

At Engwall Flowers in Hermantown, they are prepared to sell their annuals, perennials, shrubs and cemetery baskets.

Staff say, memorial weekend isn’t only a big weekend for gardens, it’s also a time to remember our loved ones.

“For vets, this is just an important time for us culturally- and our society to remember those who have gone before,” Engwall Florist Maintenance Worker, Rod Saline says.

In the Twin Ports area, on average 400-500 cemetery baskets are delivered on a yearly basis by Engwall flowers.