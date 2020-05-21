Essentia Announces Plans to Layoff 900

DULUTH, Minn.-Essentia Health has announced they are planning to layoff about 900 employees, with more than 50 percent coming from Twin Ports hospitals.

Leadership from Essentia say the layoffs are happening due to operational losses from the coronavirus pandemic.

“At Essentia, our operational losses due to pandemic-related declines in patient volumes since the beginning of March have totaled nearly $100 million, with more losses on the horizon,” Essentia Health said in a statement. “We have worked to offset the significant decline in revenue while prioritizing patient and staff safety.”

Essentia will continue to provide health insurance for non-contract employees for the next three months. Staff covered by collective bargaining agreements have other protections, including the right of recall.