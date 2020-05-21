Gov. Evers Announces $100 Million in Funding for Healthcare Services

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced $100 million in state funding will go to emergency medical services, community based services, and long-term care providers across the state.

The money will come out of the $2 billion in federal funding Wisconsin got from the federal CARES Act.

The program will happen in two parts. The first will support immediate needs system-wide, and the second will target needs of individual providers.

Gov. Evers says the funding will be used to combat COVID-19 and to help providers with things like overtime pay and changes to cleaning practices.

“These providers are experiencing significant challenges as pandemic-related expenses, like purchasing necessary PPE and retaining workers, have increased operating costs. This funding will make it possible for this network to continue providing their essential services protecting many of those most at risk from the virus,” said Evers.

The governor announced funding for other statewide programs as well.

$75 million will go to small business relief grants, $50 million will be directly paid to farmers, and $25 million will go to a rental assistance program.