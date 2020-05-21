Gyms Not Reopening Per Governor’s Orders

DULUTH, Minn. – Governor Walz has not given a set date for when gyms and fitness studios can re-open, which is frustrating for some business owners in the industry.

CrossFit Duluth in Hermantown is one gym that won’t be able to open up during this time.

“Down the road, once we get going, things are going to be great,” said Dale Collison, owner of CrossFit Duluth. “I have all the confidence in the world that you know we’re going to be strong and people are going to be loving to get back to the gym.”

The CrossFit Duluth owner says he is ready to reopen, with plans already in the works to limit class sizes and shortening class times.

9Round in Duluth is also using this time to get ready now when the go-ahead does come down from the governor’s office.

“Thinking ahead when we do open of spreading people out, making sure that we keep that social distance space between everybody, closing down mid-day to really give a thorough sanitizing to everything before we have an afternoon shift, stuff like that,” said Madalyn Johnson, general manager at 9Round.

Even though it is a disappointing time for some, gym owners say it’s all about safety.

“You come when you’re ready,” said Collison. “We’ll be here for you. We want you to feel comfortable and we’re going to ensure your safety.”

Many gyms have been incorporating virtual training and providing content through online platforms.