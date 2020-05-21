“Last Runner Standing” Sets Up Virtual Version of Race

Runners will try to run just over four miles each hour for as many hours as they can, until there is one runner left standing.

DULUTH, Minn. – This year’s Last Runner Standing race has been postponed to November 14th, but you don’t have to wait until then to get in on the fun.

Organizers will hold a virtual version of the race on June 6th. It will take place on Zoom as runners will try to run just over four miles each hour for as many hours as they can, until there is one runner left standing.

“You can run a loop around your neighborhood. You can run an outback to make it easier to get that exact 4.17 miles. Or you can run on a treadmill. We have a lot of people doing all different kinds of formats. We’re going to be watching this race for potentially two days, maybe three days, as people are running nonstop,” said co-race director Andy Holak.

There will be no fee to sign up for the virtual race. For more information, head to LastRunnerStanding.com.