Multiple Residents Displaced After Apartment Fire in Eveleth

The Fire Broke Out Around 6:45 Wednesday Evening

EVELETH, Minn. – More than a dozen fire departments on the Iron Range responded to an apartment fire at the Countryside Apartment complex in Eveleth Wednesday evening around 6:45 p.m.

According to Friends of the Northland FireWire, all residents were safely evacuated.

Officials believe more than 20 people have been displaced from their home as a result of the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from several apartments in the building.

One firefighter received a minor injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Fire departments on the scene included Eveleth, Fayal, Mountain Iron, Virginia, Hibbing, Gilbert, Biwabik, Biwabik Township, Central Lakes, Clinton, Lakeland, Cherry, and Pike-Sandy-Britt.

The Eveleth Ambulance Service was on scene providing medical assistance.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the cause of the fire.