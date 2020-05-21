Northern Stars Hockey Team Head to Zoom for Offseason Workouts

DULUTH, Minn. – If all goes well, the high school hockey season is about six months away and many coaches agree what you do in that time is just as important as what you do when the season gets started. Case in point: the Duluth Northern Stars hockey team.

The girls have been spending the last month getting on Zoom for their offseason program. Head coach Jamie Plesha says last year was the first time they held offseason workouts and the team experienced a lot of gains, so they wanted to find some way to bring it back.

“We try to tell the girls that, you know, ‘turn it on if you can’. I know sometimes it’s a little weird at first to be seen on video. But turn it on so we can give that feedback so that while you’re doing some of the things, we can say ‘great job’ or ‘go harder’ or ‘maybe try it this way’,” Plesha said.

And aside from the hockey aspect Coach Plesha wants to deliver a simple message to her players: you are not alone.

“Everyone is having to do something different. And just knowing that your whole team is still there for you, regardless if you’re seeing each other in person or on that video in that workout, you’re teammates are still there for you and we’re still together,” said Plesha.