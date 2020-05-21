Racing Season Kicks Off at Gondik Law Speedway

Fans showed up in droves to take in their first sporting event in over two months.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – 70 days. That’s how long it has been since the last live sports event took place in the Northland. Until Thursday night as fans got to see some live sports that they’ve been hungry for since the start of the pandemic.

After weeks of anticipation, the racing season is finally underway at the Gondik Law Speedway in Superior.

“It’s only been about six days since we announced the event. Typically an event of this magnitude, you plan for months and months and months ahead of time. We’ve done a lot in a short period of time, but for us on the backend of things, it’s really exciting,” race director Chris Steppan said.

And the speedway had a bit of different look this year as organizers looked to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

“I think people are really excited to get out and to see some racing. Everybody has been really cooperative with that stuff,” said Steppan.

“I like the fresh air. I haven’t gone and done something in a really long time so I’m really enjoying it,” said racing fan Tucker Madsen.

“It’s one of those things that you kind of take for granted because there’s so many different sports that happen all the time. You just assume you can go watch on TV and then when it disappeared, everybody was just kind of waiting and waiting for it to come back,” Steppan said.

Organizers say they hope this event springboards a very successful 2020 racing season.

“Hopefully the event goes really well this weekend and people will be talking about it for a long time. And then the regular season will start here next week right away and everybody’s really excited for that too,” said Steppan.