Salons Reopening To Clients After Governor Gives The OK

Since closing in March, The London Rayne salon owner has had to reschedule more than 50 appointments.

DULUTH, Minn. – Salons in Minnesota have been given the green light to reopen to the public, but they must follow a few safety protocols.

The executive order requires hairstylists, barbers, and their clients to wear masks.

And all services are by appointment only.

But some salons in Duluth are taking a few extra precautions.

London Rayne Salon is using individual client kits which includes tools needed for services…

to make everyone feel comfortable about receiving services.

Also, guests will have to wait outside until their appointment.

The owner says although there will be an adjustment, she is excited about serving her clients as they are itching to get into the salon.

“I think people are desperate to feel pretty again,” said Owner Kelsey O’ Neil. “I feel like when you do get your hair done it’s like a superpower. You can do anything and everything. I feel like a lot of us just need that boost and positive energy.”

