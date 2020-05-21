South St. Louis County Fair Canceled for 2020

DULUTH, Minn. – The 100th Annual South St. Louis County Fair has been canceled.

Event organizers announced the decision to cancel the 2020 county fair on their Facebook page Wednesday.

“With safety being the primary requirements to operate a successful fair, social distancing requirements, sterilization, and other safety precautions being recommended and/or enforced by federal and state governments to combat COVID-19 it is not possible to successfully operate a county fair in this environment,” wrote the South St. Louis County Fair Board.

The fair was scheduled to take place from July 29 through August 1.