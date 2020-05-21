St. Louis County Fairs Canceled

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – More summer plans for families are crumbling as the St. Louis County fairs have been canceled this year.

Representatives from the fairs in Chisholm and Proctor said concerns over COVID-19 led to the cancellations. It would have been the 100th anniversary of the fair in Proctor, and the 136th anniversary in Chisholm.

“It’s very disappointing cause they say, we were hoping for bigger and better things this year for the 100th anniversary, which we’ll now have to wait till next year,” said Frank Siiro, the President of South St. Louis County Fair.

Officials say they are planning to host the fair next year.