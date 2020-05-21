Tiny Home Project Looking for New Developer

DULUTH, Minn.– After getting a tiny homes project off the ground, a Duluth realtor is looking to hand the project off to someone else to keep it going.

Realtor Mike Peller is looking to find a new developer to step in to build nine tiny homes on a lot at the corner of St. Marie Street and Carver Avenue by UMD. These will be one or 2 bedroom houses ranging from 350-500 square ft. Plans have been approved by the city and Peller says these homes could be a blueprint for the future.

“Lots that have maybe older homes or dilapidated homes or unused parcels that there’s a way to put in brand new efficient housing that could be built fairly easily and quickly,” said Peller.

He has put the property up for sale and is encouraging potential builders to have a look.