Travel Impacted by Coronavirus

DULUTH, Minn. – The airline and hospitality industries have suffered major blows as travel has dropped over the past few months.

A travel agent in Duluth tells us that if you do get on a plane as this pandemic goes on, you should prepare for a different experience than you’re used to.

Most airlines are now requiring fliers to wear masks, with flight attendants no longer serving food or drinks for the time being. You may also notice that the seats around you are emptier, as the agent says planes are 95% less full.

But she says, the travel industry will bounce back.

“I think the resurgence is going to be slow but it is definitely going to come back because people, they just have this pent-up demand for traveling,” said Jen Maki, owner of Divine Destinations.

Experts say if you already booked plans, many places are offering vouchers for future travel, but not necessarily refunds.