Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Thursday, May 21



ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 18,200 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Thursday morning and 32 new deaths bringing the death total to 809 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 173,556 tests have been completed to date.

There are 12,488 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 2,380 patients have required hospitalization and 566 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 566 patients, 229 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 71

Cook: 0

Itasca: 51 – 6 deaths

Koochiching: 4

Lake: 1

St. Louis: 109 – 13 deaths

Ashland: 2

Bayfield: 3 – 1 death

Douglas: 15

Iron: 2 – 1 death

Sawyer: 4

Gogebic: 5 – 1 death

As of Thursday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 12,885 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 467 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

