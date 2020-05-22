Carlton Hosts Parking Lot Graduation for Seniors

CARLTON, Minn. – 46 graduates and their families packed into cars and drove down to the Carlton High School parking lot for graduation at a safe distance.

“Getting a high school diploma is a real milestone and they deserve recognition and celebration,” said Gwen Carman, the superintendent of Carlton Public Schools.

Vehicles decorated for graduates lined up outside the school.

Carlton students say they are grateful they are part of a school small enough to be able to hold this kind of graduation.

“It’s really emotional actually that’s all we have wanted to do, it’s awesome there are so many people that don’t get to do it,” said Alaina Bennett, who graduated from Carlton.

Cars full of families honked for each student as they took the stage and moved their tassel.

Many students spoke to how tight-knit the class of 2020 really is.

“How close our class was and just everyone supporting us through everything through the sports and everything it’s just really amazing,” said Austin Parker who was graduating from Carlton High School.

Per Minnesota guidelines, cars had to be 6-feet apart with attendees staying inside their vehicles.

Even with the new requirements, the school system made sure their graduates were celebrated.

“We were able to figure it out due to a lot of work and a lot of creativity and cooperation and again everybody wishes it was different we are doing the best we can under the circumstances,” said Carman.

The community is one graduates say has helped them through their time in Carlton.

“We are a small school so opportunities are always there for everybody it doesn’t really matter and everybody has your back I feel like I”m graduating with my brothers and sisters,” said Bennett.

Clapping was traded for honking and the auditorium was traded for a parking lot in the graduation many have been looking forward to since kindergarten.