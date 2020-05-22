Census Working to Get Results During Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn.– As the pandemic continues, it has been disrupting many things including the 2020 Census.

Local census officials say work on this decade’s has fallen behind compared to other censuses because they are running on limited staff. The people they were training were put on hold due to the stay at home order. They have been using other methods like trying to contact people virtually.

Minnesota and Duluth have a response rate of around 70 percent, which they say is one of the best in the country.

“We have this once in a decade chance and even though things are different right now. We’re not going to be in quarantine for the next 10 years,” said census coordinator Kathy Wilson. “So we got to do our best to get a complete and accurate count.”

Census officials say that they will be out knocking on doors again in august but encourage everyone to get it done as soon as possible.