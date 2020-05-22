City of Duluth Asks for Mask Donations by Youth

DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth is asking kids to design masks in response to COVID-19.

To normalize wearing masks, the city of Duluth has partnered with organizations like Essentia Health, St. Luke’s, the Duluth school district, and others to launch the Duluth youth mask project.

Kids can submit friendly designs for masks by downloading a packet through the city’s website, using the template to create a mask, and then emailing or mailing the submission to the city.

“We’re just trying to normalize it,” said Mayor Emily Larson. “We’re trying to normalize a conversation so it doesn’t feel so startling when you see someone wearing a mask.”

Submissions are due at 5 p.m. on June 5th.