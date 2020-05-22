Cloquet Students Bid Farewell to Teachers

Organizers say, although this wasn't the end of the year they wanted teachers are getting the send-off they deserve.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Washington Elementary in Cloquet held their second “reverse parade” allowing students to be driven around the school to wish their teachers well.

“Today would have been our field day and we wanted to do something to celebrate for kids. We also wanted to recognize our staff and retirees. We have seven staff that are retiring at the end of the year. It was kind of a fun way to balance and give them a great goodbye too,” Washington Elementary School Principal, Robbie Mondatie says.

About 60-70 Washington Elementary staff participated in the reverse parade which lasted several hours.