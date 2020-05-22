Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Koochiching County

KOOCHICHING COUNTY, Minn. – The Minnesota State Patrol reports that a Baudette man is dead after a motorcycle accident on Highway 11 at County Road 4 in Koochiching County.

Authorities say the crash happened around 2:26 p.m. Thursday.

The driver, identified as 53-year-old Steven Million, was driving westbound on Highway 11 when the motorcycle went off the road into the ditch ejecting Million from the motorcycle.

He was transported to Badette Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.