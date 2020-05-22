Head of the Lakes Fair Update

Leadership says that in order for the fair to happen, they need to make sure that everything is as clean as possible.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Leadership says that in order for the fair to happen, they need to make sure that everything is as clean as possible.

They say they’re going to have to work closely with the health department and Douglas County in order to make it work.

The fair manager talked with the health department and said there might be only a certain number of people that will be allowed. They don’t know what that number will be just yet.

Health officials recommended postponing fair planning for a few weeks until they learn whether or not opening the community will create a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“We gotta make sure we have plans in place for them to prove and make sure that all safety protocol are being followed in order to have a fair this year,” said Daniel Litchke, manager of Head of the Lakes Fair.

They say the fair will have safety features, such as handwashing stations and hand sanitizing just to make sure that they can keep everything as clean as possible.

A large portion of the budget will be dedicated to these safety features.