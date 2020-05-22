Local Cemeteries Prepare For Memorial Day

DULUTH, Minn. – Staff at Forest Hill Cemetery in Duluth spent the day preparing for Memorial Day to help honor veterans.

Baskets full of flowers were laid out for veterans and civilians.

Flags were placed on the grave-sites of those fallen soldiers.

Family members were also given flags to give them the opportunity to pay their respects for their loved ones themselves.

“It makes them feel good knowing they have a flag that’s representing their uncle, grandfather, aunt, who served in the military,” said Superintendent Jon Borden.

About 300 flags are placed every year to honor fallen soldiers on Memorial Day.