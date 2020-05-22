Memorial Day Weekend Travel Impacted By Coronavirus

DULUTH, Minn.– The pandemic is changing Northlander’s travel plans for Memorial Day weekend.

“I’m just going to keep myself planted at home for the weekend, said Solon Springs native Dennis Freid. “Hopefully I don’t get it and give it to anyone else.”

Freid normally spends his Memorial Day in Solon Springs with his relatives. Instead of having a barbeque together, they will all be spending the day at home.

Fried says even though he’ll miss getting to see them, he wants to keep the vulnerable members of his family safe.

“I’ve known several people that’s passed away because of it. And I think it’s just a good idea to keep social distancing and stay safe,” said Freid. “Just like Easter, we were all distant. No Easter, no graduation, just got to lay low.”

While Freid is going to be staying home, Shannon Dulas says she’s ready to get out of town to enjoy the weekend. Dulas is going to be with friends in Milaca, Minnesota and says she isn’t worried about Coronavirus.

“I’m not really worried as far as the pandemic goes,” said Dulas. “I think people are going to start coming out more. I’ve noticed there’s a lot more traffic. Gas prices are going up so you know people are driving around more.”

As more cars are on the roads, gas prices are starting to pick up again.

Currently the national average for a gallon of gas is $1.94, while Minnesota is at $1.88 and $1.87 in Wisconsin respectively. Both are up over 30 cents from earlier this month.

Freid is hopeful that things will be back to normal soon and is looking forward to spending that time with his family again next Memorial Day.