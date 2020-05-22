Minnesota State Fair Canceled

ST. PAUL, Minn.-The Minnesota State Fair will not be held in 2020.

This was announced today following a meeting of the board of managers of the Minnesota State Agricultural Society, which governs the Minnesota State Fair. The event was scheduled for Aug. 27 through Labor Day, Sept. 7.

“This isn’t a difficult decision. It’s the only decision,” said State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer .

The release went on to say “navigating health risks is the most important piece in a very complex situation. In addition, the State Fair’s vast and strong network of partners and thousands of people are facing challenges that seriously hamper their ability to fully participate in the State Fair.”

For additional information, visit the updates page on the fair’s website, which includes a link to extensive questions and answers regarding the cancellation, as well as a video message from Jerry Hammer: https://www.mnstatefair.org/updates/