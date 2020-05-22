Minnesota to Offer Free COVID-19 Testing This Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. – Six National Guard Armory locations throughout Minnesota will offer free COVID-19 during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Minnesota National Guard members will be able to collect roughly 2,000 samples per day across the six sites.

“Testing, tracing, and isolating are the best tools we have to understand the impact of the pandemic on our communities and to contain it, so we can continue safely navigating this pandemic,” said Governor Tim Walz. “I am grateful the Minnesota National Guard is helping with this important effort.”

Anyone going to the sites for testing is asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

“These six testing sites across the state eliminate some of the barriers to testing so that we can focus on what matters most – the health of all Minnesotans,” said Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan. “Just as this virus disproportionately impacts Indigenous communities, people of color, immigrants and refugees, people experiencing homelessness, low-income Minnesotans, older adults, and individuals with pre-existing conditions and disabilities, these same communities often face the most barriers to access testing.”

Starting Saturday, May 23, through Monday, May 25, the following National Guard facilities will be open to conduct testing through the weekend from 10 A.M. – 5 P.M. daily (or until supplies are exhausted):

COVID-19 Testing Locations: