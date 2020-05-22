MN Department of Health Releases Guidelines for Organized Youth Sports

Teams can begin to hold practices as long as they are split up into pods of ten people or less, with only one team or sport allowed per field, rink or court.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – With spring sports in the rear view mirror, everyone in the state of Minnesota is looking ahead to summer sports or whatever is left of them. Organized youth activities has been a big topic of discussion and the Minnesota Department of Health provided some details on the plan moving forward.

As part of the state’s Stay Safe Phase II, which begins on June 1st, teams can begin to hold practices as long as they are split up into pods of ten people or less, with only one team or sport allowed per field, rink or court. Other guidelines include hosting practices outdoors as much as possible, recommending parents and caregivers to not attend practices unless absolutely necessary and keeping interactions between players contactless. For more information, including ratios for participants per field, click here.