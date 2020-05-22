North Shore Federal Credit Union Provides Grants for Businesses

A new business is coming to Duluth's Lincoln Park Craft District and is bringing gifts along the way.

North Shore Federal Credit Union is providing mini-grants of up to $1,000 to help neighboring businesses in Lincoln Park.

The grants will help offset some costs related to reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic. They are available for locally-owned single location businesses. All business types are encouraged to apply for the grant.

“I think it’s phenomenal,” said Shannon Laing, program director of Main Street Lincoln Park. “It’s really a great thing and truly is the spirit of the way we do things here in Lincoln Park.”

An application for the grant can be found online.