Northwoods League Unveils Plan to Start Regular Season

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Northwoods League has created a plan to start their regular season.

The league has set up three dates for teams to start playing if local restrictions are lifted and they are allowed to host games. When at least four teams within a close proximity receive clearance, they would play only against each other to minimize travel accommodations, which creates several pods of Northwoods League action.

“If some teams can start early, yeah they’re going to have more wins and losses that those who are going to be starting later in the season. We were hoping that Major League Baseball would have already had a bit of a headstart so we can see how those things are rolling and yet, nothing has happened there either. It’s going to be very interesting,” said team owner Mike Rosenzweig.

“Now we’re just working with our local government. With the Wade being closed until July 1st, we need to know from Mayor Larson if she’s going to open Wade Stadium and at what capacity so that we can see if we can get something in this summer,” general manager Greg Culver.

The first deadline is this Tuesday for teams who want to start on June 15th. The next deadline is June 23rd for teams who want to play on July 1st. If teams do not play by July 15th, their season would effectively be over.