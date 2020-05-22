Pakistan Jet With 98 Aboard Crashes Near Karachi Airport

KARACHI, Pakistan-A jetliner carrying 98 people has crashed in a crowded neighborhood near the airport in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi after an apparent engine failure during landing.

Officials said there were at least three survivors from the plane, and it was unknown how many people on the ground were hurt. The mayor says at least five houses were destroyed.

The pilot of Pakistani International Airlines Flight 8303 was heard transmitting a mayday to the tower shortly before the crash. of the Airbus A320, which was flying from Lahore to Karachi.

Video on social media appeared to show the plane flying low over a residential area with flames shooting from one of its engines.