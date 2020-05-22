St. Scholastica to Reopen Campuses in the Fall

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Scholastica President Barbara McDonald announced Friday that the college plans on reopening its Duluth and extended campuses this fall.

The reopening includes residence halls for the fall semester.

Classes will begin for the fall semester on September 8 and will be taught using a mixture of in-person and virtual methods, according to McDonald.

“In making this decision, we have drawn upon the best resources and information available,” McDonald said in the announcement. “However, please know that this plan remains flexible and could change if pandemic circumstances require it. The safety of our students, faculty, and staff will remain our top priority.”

Groups including faculty, staff, and student representatives will develop work plans and timelines that address each area of the College’s life, including:

Planning for social distancing on campuses, including the configuration of classrooms, gathering spaces, offices, etc.

Adjusting course schedules and modalities to keep in-person classes small and provide simultaneous virtual class experiences as needed to serve students and faculty needs.

Opening residence halls and food service, following MDH guidelines.

Preparing Student Health Service to address testing and tracing.

Following forthcoming athletic conference guidelines and decisions regarding fall athletics.

Updating health and safety protocols, including best-practice preventative measures to keep employees and students safe.

“Moving forward we will, as always, look to the innovative spirit of our founding Sisters and be guided by our mission and Benedictine Values as we make decisions,” McDonald said. “We will continue to closely monitor guidance from Gov. Walz, the MDH, and the CDC on campus reopenings and public health protocols.”

Updates will be made available on the St. Scholastica website at http://www.css.edu/administration/safety-and-security/coronavirus.html.