Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Friday, May 22

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 19,005 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Friday morning and 33 new deaths bringing the death total to 842 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 180,971 tests have been completed to date.

There are 12,696 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 2,432 patients have required hospitalization and 534 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 534 patients, 233 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 71

Cook: 0

Itasca: 51 – 6 deaths

Koochiching: 4

Lake: 1

St. Louis: 109 – 13 deaths

Ashland: 2

Bayfield: 3 – 1 death

Douglas: 16

Iron: 2 – 1 death

Sawyer: 7

Gogebic: 5 – 1 death

As of Friday afternoon, Wisconsin health officials reported 14,396 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 496 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

